logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China's Pinduoduo, JD.com among 5 summoned over false advertising

CHINA
11-06-2026 13:52 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Chinese e-commerce giants Pinduoduo and JD.com were among five major platforms summoned for talks over misleading advertising on Thursday, Beijing's market watchdog said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The talks with company representatives, held by the Beijing Municipal Administration for Market Regulation, come as local and national authorities crack down on excessive "involution-style" competition.

Official efforts to tame "involution" -- a popular tag used to describe the race to outcompete that ends up nowhere -- has hit major Chinese firms across online shopping, food delivery and electric vehicles.

The Beijing watchdog said it had identified issues including false advertising for promotional events, irregular rules and failing to disclose merchant information, according to a statement.

It proposed "rectification requirements" aimed at preventing and mitigating risks during the so-called "6.18" online shopping festival this month.

Some of the platforms had launched "10 billion (yuan) subsidy" campaigns for the shopping event but did not detail actual subsidy amounts nor the length of the promotion, the statement said.

The watchdog also summoned representatives from Pinduoduo, which shares a parent company with Temu, along with social media sites Douyin and RedNote.

AFP has reached out to the firms for comment.

AFP

ChinaTemuJD.comsummonedfalse advertising

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
China says holding American citizen suspected of spying
CHINA
20 mins ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China asks big banks to curb interbank lending to ease cash glut, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia begins Vera CPU sales pitch to Chinese clients, sources say
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
A green sea turtle named Solstice is released after six months of recovery, on Melenara Beach on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, May 23, 2025. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
China warns 'spy turtles' are fishing for sea secrets
WORLD
2 hours ago
Men sit at the foot of a dune in Taklamakan Desert outside the village of Jiya near Hotan, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China warns of risk of 'extreme floods' in desert regions
CHINA
4 hours ago
Commuters line up to board a train at a subway station near the Zhongguancun tech hub, during morning rush hour in Beijing, China March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
China learns to live on less fuel, to the relief of oil markets
CHINA
5 hours ago
The logo of Chinese drug research and development group WuXi AppTec February 5, 2024. REUTERS
China's WuXi sues US over allegations it supports Beijing's military
FINANCE
5 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing sit during their meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 10 2025, on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit. Mohammed Badra/Pool via REUTERS
China urges economic cooperation on Macron-led video call ahead of G7 summit
CHINA
22 hours ago
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
OpenAI says Chinese propaganda is being deployed to foment dissent over tariffs, data centers
INNOVATION
23 hours ago
US hits China- and Hong Kong-based entities with sanctions over Iran weapons
FINANCE
23 hours ago
source: online
Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-06-2026 13:32 HKT
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
(File photo)
Nine-day rainy spell to hit HK with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected 
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.