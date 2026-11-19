Some minority shareholders slammed New World development's (0017) 11-for-1 rights issue at the annual general meeting on Thursday, as the tumbling share price has wiped out much of their value, arguing the plan traps them in a dilemma over whether to take up the offer.

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After the meeting, some of them planned to hold off to monitor the stock's performance, while some decided to use savings to take up the rights issue, confident of riding out the storm. One investor was against the plan, citing a lack of confidence in management, but had no plan to sell holdings as a reminder to be more cautious with future investments.

It is only natural for shareholders to have concerns amid the share price drop, but the rights issue is not a reactive move by the company but an active restructuring, said Echo Huang Shaomei, executive director and chief executive of New World Development, urging investors to focus on long-term asset value.

Some investors fear the developer may still withhold dividends even if they take up the rights issue, as it has suspended shareholder dividends from 2025 without enough cash flow.

Lau Fu-keung, chief financial officer of the developer, said the company can lift dividend restrictions once it settles them after the restructuring, then shore up recurring cash flow and reduce interest expenses to rebuild sustainable dividend capacity.

If the proposal fails, the company's liquidity and financial flexibility would be constrained, and it may have to sell quality assets at less favorable prices or slow its property development pipeline, Lau added.

New World Development said on Sunday it plans to raise about HK$24.9 billion by offering 11 new shares for every one investors hold. The proceeds will address its financial problems, prepaying existing bank loans, covering general working capital and funding the company's project pipeline.

The stock has plunged about 54 percent to HK$2.25 since the company announced the fundraising plan on Sunday.

Frank Feng