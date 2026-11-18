Hong Kong is rising as an international green finance centre, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu, citing that the Hong Kong Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance is aligned with international standards, making it a natural gateway connecting Europe and Asia.

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Speaking at the 12th Green Finance Forum of the 29th Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, Hui pointed out that Hong Kong, in partnership with Europe, can play the roles of a capital connector, a standards builder, and a regional platform.

He reiterated that Hong Kong's Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance is aligned with international standards, including those of the European Union, providing reliable information to investors in European and other markets to support decision-making.

Hui added that Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) plans to conduct a tokenised carbon credit pilot by the end of this year, translating the concept of tokenised carbon markets into real-world transactions and practical application.

He noted the Hong Kong's latest digital bond offering of around US$2.6 billion (HK$20.4 billion) in September became the largest digital bond issuance in the world; whereas local Mainland governments have issued a series of blue bonds in Hong Kong financing marine and water-related projects.