JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday named insider Bregje de Best as its chief financial officer, replacing Jeremy Barnum, who will step down from the role after the largest US bank reports its first-quarter results in 2027.

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de Best, 43, joins a small cohort of women who have broken through the glass ceiling into the C-suite at major financial firms, an industry where female leaders remain underrepresented in the top executive ranks.

As CFO of JPMorgan, she will oversee the lender's finances, capital and financial reporting, placing her among the most influential women in the US banking industry.

"For investors, I'd watch three things: how she frames capital return given the bank's large excess capital, discipline on expenses (especially tech and AI spend) and net interest income guidance as rates move," said David Wagner, head of equity and portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, calling the appointment continuity rather than a pivot.

Under the transition plan, de Best will join JPMorgan's operating committee and Barnum - who joined the bank in 1994 and has been CFO for six years - will become a vice-chairman.

Barnum, 54, will lead the bank's investor day in February and April earnings announcement.

"Jeremy has been an outstanding CFO of our company since 2021 and is enormously respected," CEO Jamie Dimon said. "After many years in the job, he asked to transition leadership of Finance to another outstanding executive."

The bank said he has agreed to stay on until early 2028 to help senior executives on firmwide initiatives.

In her current role, de Best is the finance chief of the Commercial and Investment Bank, a major operating unit of JPMorgan. The top lender will announce a successor to the role next year.

De Best's elevation also marks a notable step in JPMorgan's leadership succession, as the bank continues to draw from its deep pool of senior executives for key roles.

Previously, she was the co-head of global corporate banking and has also held senior roles in investment banking and markets in the UK and Asia.

Shares of JPMorgan were last down about 1 percent in premarket trading.

Reuters



