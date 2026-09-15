logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

China's DeepSeek hires dealmaker as CFO ahead of possible IPO

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS

DeepSeek plans to hire Yan Wentao, a partner at venture-capital firm GL Ventures, as its first chief financial officer, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the Chinese AI startup prepares for a potential initial public offering.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Reuters reported last week that Hangzhou-based DeepSeek had hired Chinese brokerage CITIC Securities to prepare for a possible listing on Shanghai's technology-focused STAR Market.

A CFO typically plays a central role in managing investor communications, financial controls, capital allocation and disclosure processes required for a listing.

The appointment of Yan, who has dealmaking experience, to the role would be a significant step in DeepSeek's transformation from a research-focused lab bankrolled by its founder's hedge fund into a more conventional corporate structure.

The sources on his planned appointment could not be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

GL Ventures is the venture-capital arm of Hillhouse Investment, an investment firm founded by China-born investor Zhang Lei that focuses on sectors including technology, biotech, and consumer industries. Hillhouse is not an investor in DeepSeek.

DeepSeek and Hillhouse did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Yan could not immediately be reached for comment.

Yan was born in 1991, according to Chinese venture-capital publication Zero2IPO, which lists AI developer and DeepSeek rival MiniMax (0100) among his representative investments.

DEEPSEEK RAISES CAPITAL AND INVESTS IN TALENT

As the global race to dominate AI accelerates, DeepSeek is in an ongoing fundraising round that values it at about 500 billion yuan (US$74 billion), Reuters reported in July. 

In June, it raised about US$7.4 billion at a post-money valuation of more than US$50 billion. 

It has also increased spending on computing infrastructure, chip development, and talent.

Early last year, the company made global headlines when it released low-cost AI models that led to investor scepticism about US claims on the massive spending needed to build advanced AI systems.

It is controlled by founder Liang, who financed the startup via his quantitative hedge fund High-Flyer from its inception in 2023 until earlier this year, when it began seeking external fundraising.

Reuters


 

DeepSeekChinaCFOIPOAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A police officer directs traffic in the street, with Beijing Central Business District skyline seen in the background, ahead of this week’s U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, in Beijing, China, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's new tech, national security exit rules take effect
CHINA
45 mins ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China's factories rev up but slower consumption highlights deepening economic imbalances
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Microsoft publishes AI code of conduct
WORLD
1 hour ago
Residential buildings are pictured in Shanghai, China September 29, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China home prices stay weak, keeping pressure on economy
FINANCE
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with travel executives in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Trump dismisses AI safety alarm, says US already has tools to police industry
WORLD
3 hours ago
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
BIS says global market AI momentum showing signs of vulnerability
FINANCE
15 hours ago
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China urges more FX hedging as strong yuan hits exporters, sources say
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo
China August bank lending disappoints as credit demand stays weak
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Boston Dynamics Atlas robots are displayed in the Hyundai Motor Group booth during CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
IPO for humanoid robot maker Boston Dynamics unlikely in 2027, executive says
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS
China state newspaper blasts Anthropic's calls to slow AI as 'Cold War' tactic
INNOVATION
21 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
11 hours ago
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.