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FINANCE

CFOs see Southeast Asia as top growth engine, ACCA research shows

FINANCE
51 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, June 23, 2026 (Xinhua)
The Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, June 23, 2026 (Xinhua)

Southeast Asia has emerged as the top growth destination in the eyes of chief financial officers, according to new research from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, as Chinese enterprises look to reshape their global supply chains amid shifting economic dynamics. 

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ACCA's recent research – CFO leadership in globalisation – found that over the next three years, Chinese enterprises are expected to maintain a strategic focus on Southeast Asia, with 57 percent of respondents expecting the region to be their key focus. Africa followed at 36 percent, while the Middle East ranked third with 30 percent.

Meanwhile, at the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing held on Tuesday, ACCA brought together CFOs and finance leaders to explore cross-border investment opportunities and supply chain integration between China and key international markets. 

Yuki Qian, public affairs director of ACCA China, emphasized the shifting nature of investment strategy in today's interconnected economy. She noted that, beyond reading financial statements, the role requires deep engagement with the industry, including hands-on involvement in technology validation, supply chain integration, and other value-adding activities.
 

China International Supply Chain ExpoChinaCFOSoutheast Asia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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