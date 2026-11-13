logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK needs to explore new growth drivers and develop diversified asset ecosystem: Carlson Tong

FINANCE
33 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo
Carlson Tong.
Carlson Tong.

Hong Kong ought to actively explore new growth drivers within the next five years in views of changing global economic landscape, accelerated technological innovation, and constantly shifting international capital flows, said Carlson Tong Ka-shing, Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) on Friday at the Sing Tao Global Economic Summit 2026. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The city’s greatest future development opportunities come from China, Tong asserted, referencing plans for high-quality development, technological innovation, and industrial upgrading in the 15th Five-Year Plan, whereas Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan also proposes to further consolidate its position as an international financial center and better integrate into China’s strategy. 

HK as a strategic link between Chinese markets and the world

He added that Hong Kong is strategically positioned as a crucial link between the capital markets of China, Asia, and the world, seeing that international investors are increasingly diversifying investment risks. 

He lauded that the HKEX’s Connect Hub mechanism has become a unique and primary channel connecting mainland China with international capital markets, gaining full support and trust from investors and supporting the continued opening up of the national financial market, and expressed confidence that the HKEX will continue to increase product variety, and improve operational efficiency, providing investors with more cross-border investment options and risk management tools.

The need to diversify asset ecosystem

While acknowledging that the stock market is a cornerstone of the financial market itself, Tong emphasized the need to develop a diversified asset ecosystem including bond, currency, and commodity markets in view of diversification trends. 

Tong noted that while many local enterprises frequently discuss innovation, technological breakthroughs require substantial capital backing alongside talent. As an international financial center, Hong Kong plays a pivotal role in matching high-potential enterprises with global capital. 

Hong Kong has a pool of funds connected with capital from around the world in the age of technological innovation, as more cutting-edge technology companies are choosing to list here since HKEX has optimized its listing mechanisms multiple times in recent years, said Tong. 
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng edges lower by 222 points by midday, Lenovo drops 5 percent
FINANCE
24 mins ago
Alice Huang (left), Jensen Huang.
Singapore says US offered limited help in its probe of AI chip deals
FINANCE
50 mins ago
Anthropic logo is displayed at a media briefing marking the one-year anniversary of the opening of Anthropic office in Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic's IPO is about six times oversubscribed, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
58 mins ago
Paul Chan.
Meeting society demands key to new growth and future development: Paul Chan
FINANCE
1 hour ago
SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks at a post-launch press conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., March 2, 2019. REUTERS
SpaceX, Tesla merger talks progress, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent meet at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on May 12, 2026. AFP
US Treasury bought yen in July; Fed made no solo FX interventions in Q3
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Japan's finance minister vows action as yen breaches 160 threshold
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Nvidia stock crash weighs down on HK tech shares, Hang Seng drops below 24,000 points
FINANCE
2 hours ago
New World Development halts trading, planning up to $25 billion rights issue
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft outage drags on for hours, disrupting Outlook, Teams for thousands
FINANCE
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.