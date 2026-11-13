Meeting society demands key to new growth and future development: Paul Chan

Recognising society demands and needs is key to new growth opportunities and future development, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po in view of evolving global economic systems at the Sing Tao Global Economic Summit 2026 on Friday.

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Acknowledging that many professionals and enterprises are carefully re-evaluating their career and family bases against the current volatile geopolitical situation, Chan stated that Hong Kong offers social security and stability, solid development, open systems, and free flow of capital and talent.

Hong Kong’s international competitiveness

The finance leader stated that Hong Kong's goal is to build an international financial services system supporting the entire lifecycle of businesses, encompassing not only the stock market but also fixed income, currency, and commodity markets. Under the "Finance+" development strategy, Hong Kong will enable capital to find promising projects and to provide suitable funding for companies with technology and market presence.

Hong Kong's development remains optimistic on the global level, the financial leader asserted, citing the 5th Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit at the beginning of the month which gathered 180 global financial leaders who observed Hong Kong first hand.

Strategic role amidst China’s finance efforts

As China is accelerating efforts to strengthen financially, Chan underlined that Hong Kong can play a pivotal role in yuan internationalization, the construction of an international financial centre, and the gathering of financial talent.

He stated that attracting talent relies on opportunities and development.

Robust macroeconomic performance

Hong Kong has recorded positive gross domestic product growth for 15 consecutive quarters, with a five-year record high growth in the first three quarters of 5.1 percent.

Chan noted that retail sales value climbed 8.3 percent in the first nine months of the year, while small and medium-sized enterprises are also witnessing progressive business recovery.

Chan emphasized that for enterprises, fundraising is not the terminus of a narrative, but a strategic springboard toward new markets, citing that over HK$400 billion was raised in the market from 121 new listings in the first 10 months of the year.

