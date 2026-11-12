logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng opens lower as tech giant slips, Nvidia-linked inverse product surges 14%

FINANCE
16 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong shares opened lower on Thursday as big tech names retreated, while chipmakers rallied.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 194 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,121 points.

Tech gauge also dropped 0.8 percent to 3,995 points.

The major tech names were largely in the red, with heavyweight Alibaba (9988) declining 2.19 percent as the worst-performing blue chip, and Tencent (0700) dipping 1.37 percent. Xiaomi (1810) and JD.com (9618) also fell 0.73 percent and 1.89 percent, respectively. Lenovo (0992) opened 1.2 percent higher.

In contrast, Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) bucked the trend, rising 2.5 percent as the best-performing blue chip, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
(0981) rose 0.7 percent.

The CSOP NVIDIA Daily (-2x) Inverse Product (7388), which delivers minus two times Nvidia’s daily performance, surged 14 percent amid news of a board-led investigation into potential foreign-intelligence targeting of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, a shareholder lawsuit and broader market and political fallout.

Separately, CK Hutchison (0001) reportedly shelved its plan to spin off Watsons through a dual listing in London and Hong Kong due to current market conditions, and may restart the plan next year in a better market environment. The news weighed on its shares, which opened down 1.46 percent.

On the financial front, HSBC (0005) fell 0.6 percent.

The city also welcomed two IPO debuts. Chinese semiconductor and full-stack robotics solution provider Amicro Technology (2065) surged 66 percent to HK$16.41 at market open, with each board lot requiring 500 shares, it delivered a paper gain of HK$3,255. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed 12.95 times.

Semiconductor and memory product company HOSIN Global Electronics (2681) rose 0.4 percent to HK$73.1, delivering a paper gain of HK$27 with 100 shares per board lot. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed 1.37 times.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HSBC weighs greater Singapore autonomy to lessen China reliance, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
33 mins ago
Cup noodles of Japan's instant noodle maker Nissin Foods are seen stacked at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan, November 16, 2015. REUTERS
Nissin Foods’ net profit in the first nine months grows 4.2 percent
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Hong Kong ranks 11th globally in digital and AI competitiveness
NEWS
17 hours ago
Hang Seng closes down 241 points as tech and EV shares weigh, SMIC jumps 3.7%
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Hang Seng slips 0.83% in morning trade as tech lags, Meituan fell 3.5%
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Microsoft presses Trump to scuttle ban on Chinese data center tech
CHINA
23 hours ago
Hang Seng slips 202 points on tech sell-off, rate fears hit property
FINANCE
11-11-2026 10:16 HKT
Hong Kong shares rally as major financial, chip stocks advance at market close
FINANCE
10-11-2026 16:43 HKT
The logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is pictured at its building in Singapore February 21, 2013. REUTERS
Singapore to launch gold vault service for foreign central banks
FINANCE
10-11-2026 12:20 HKT
HSI rises 69 points by midday as SMIC rallies nearly 4%, Alibaba drops 3%
FINANCE
10-11-2026 12:11 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
22 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.