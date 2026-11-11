logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng closes down 241 points as tech and EV shares weigh, SMIC jumps 3.7%

FINANCE
48 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index falling 241 points, or 0.98 percent, to 24,315 amid broad weakness in technology and electric vehicle shares.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The full-day market turnover was HK$180 billion.

The tech gauge fell 1.41 percent, dragged by most consumer cyclical stocks. BYD Company (1211) declined 3.8 percent, Li Auto (2015) fell 3.4 percent, and XPeng (9868), Leapmotor (9863), and Nio (9866) all fell by around 3 percent.

Local chipmakers continue to rally, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) gaining 3.7 percent as the best-performing blue chip. Chinese battery maker CATL (3750) follows with a 2.5 percent rise, while tech share Lenovo (0992) rose 2.4 percent.

Other tech heavyweights edged lower, with Tencent (0700) falling 1.96 percent and Alibaba (9988) slipping 0.98 percent. Meanwhile, Meituan (3690) and NetEase (9999) dropped 3.5 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823) closed down 1.5 percent ahead of its interim results announcement tomorrow. Its counterpart, Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016), also fell 1.48 percent, and MTR Corporation (0066) dropped 1.32 percent.

On the financial front, HSBC (0005) dipped 1.19 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index edged up 16 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,680 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 1.32 percent to 11,389 points.
 

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Cup noodles of Japan's instant noodle maker Nissin Foods are seen stacked at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan, November 16, 2015. REUTERS
Nissin Foods’ net profit in the first nine months grows 4.2 percent
FINANCE
11 mins ago
Hong Kong ranks 11th globally in digital and AI competitiveness
NEWS
37 mins ago
Hang Seng slips 0.83% in morning trade as tech lags, Meituan fell 3.5%
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Microsoft presses Trump to scuttle ban on Chinese data center tech
CHINA
6 hours ago
Hang Seng slips 202 points on tech sell-off, rate fears hit property
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Hong Kong shares rally as major financial, chip stocks advance at market close
FINANCE
10-11-2026 16:43 HKT
The logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is pictured at its building in Singapore February 21, 2013. REUTERS
Singapore to launch gold vault service for foreign central banks
FINANCE
10-11-2026 12:20 HKT
HSI rises 69 points by midday as SMIC rallies nearly 4%, Alibaba drops 3%
FINANCE
10-11-2026 12:11 HKT
Chinese chip firms Denglin, Xinde open mixed in Hong Kong debuts
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:22 HKT
WuXi AppTec jumps 6pc as HSI opens higher after US military list removal
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:16 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
10 hours ago
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.