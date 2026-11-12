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FINANCE

CK Asset's UK pub unit Greene King appoints first female chief in 227-year history

FINANCE
32 mins ago
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The Greene King logo is seen outside the Sherlock Holmes Pub, in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. REUTERS.
The Greene King logo is seen outside the Sherlock Holmes Pub, in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. REUTERS.

Greene King, the UK's leading pub company and brewer owned by CK Asset (1113), has appointed its first female chief executive in its 227-year history.

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Clair Preston-Beer, currently chief digital and commercial officer, will take over the role in March next year, succeeding Nick Mackenzie, who will step down as CEO at the end of February and remain on the Greene King Board to support the transition.

Joined Greene King since 2020

Founded in 1799, Greene King is an integrated brewer and pub retailer with approximately 38,000 staff, operating about 2,500 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland, according to its website.

Clair joined Greene King in 2020 as managing director of Greene King pubs before being appointed to chief operating officer in 2024 and chief digital and commercial officer in 2026.

She has over 27 years’ experience in operational and commercial roles across retail and leisure, including more than 16 years with Costa Coffee brand, the largest British coffee chain.

“Clair has a fundamental understanding of our business and has played a significant role in shaping Greene King's progress in her leadership roles to-date,”said Gerald Ma, executive committee member at CK Asset

CK Asset’s overseas operations

According to CK Asset’s 2026 interim results, Hong Kong and mainland China contributed nearly 37 percent of the company’s profit in the first half of 2026, while overseas operations accounted for around 63 percent.
 

Greene KingCK Asset

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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