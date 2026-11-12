CTF Life appoints Charles Hung as new chief executive

CTF Life announced on Thursday that it has appointed Charles Hung as its new chief executive, effective 23 November 2026, to succeed Ip Man-kit after nearly five years of leadership and guide the company into its next phase of growth.

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According to the statement, Hung brings over 30 years of leadership experience spanning insurance, asset and wealth management, private and investment banking, and capital markets.

Hung has held senior leadership roles at leading global financial institutions and insurers, including serving as chief executive and executive director of Blue Insurance Hong Kong.

The company noted that as it continues to strengthen its multi-channel distribution platform and accelerate product innovation, it is entering its next phase of growth with a focus on advancing the digitalisation of agency distribution channel, while deepening its capabilities in data analytics, digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, a key strategic priority for the company is to broaden its financial services platform and customer proposition by delivering a comprehensive suite of wealth management solutions spanning insurance, investment, securities trading, financial planning and asset management.

“Charles' appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for CTF Life. As we welcome Charles, the entire CTF Life team remains committed to delivering excellence to our customers and creating long-term value for all stakeholders,” the CTF Life board of directors said.

