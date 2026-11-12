ETF market sees record performance: HKEX ETF Summit

Hong Kong's exchange-traded products market has continued to demonstrate strong momentum, with assets under management of exchange-traded funds and leveraged and inverse (L&I) products reaching HK$616.5 billion at the end of October 2026, while average daily turnover rose 23 percent year-on-year to a record HK$46.5 billion.

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As of end-October, Hong Kong had 246 ETFs and 29 L&I products, while three new ETFs were listed in October. Trading of ETFs through Stock Connect also continued to grow, with Northbound and Southbound ETF average daily turnover reaching 5 billion yuan (HK$5.88 billion), up 48 percent from a year earlier, and HK$4.6 billion, up 8 percent year on year, respectively, in the first 10 months of 2026.

Building a successful ETF market requires an ecosystem where indices and benchmarks provide the foundation for innovation, broader product choice attracts more investors and strategies, and deeper participation supports liquidity and scale, said HKEX's head of markets Gregory Yu Hock-ken at its ETF Summit 2026 on Thursday.

"We at HKEX are bringing these elements together with Hong Kong’s unique connectivity, helping create a virtuous circle that makes the market more vibrant and delivers practical portfolio solutions for investors," said Yu.

He further revealed that the HKEX is actively promoting asset class and strategy diversification, including the upcoming launch of the "HKEX Offshore RMB Bond Index," providing a foundation for expanding its ecosystem into the fixed income and currency sectors.