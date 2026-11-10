HSI rises 69 points by midday as SMIC rallies nearly 4%, Alibaba drops 3%

Hong Kong shares rallied by midday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 69 points, or 0.29 percent, to 24,518 points.

The half-day market turnover was HK$92 billion.

The tech gauge edged up 0.7 percent to 4,069 points.

Local chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) advanced 3.9 percent as the best-performing blue chip, while tech heavyweight Alibaba (9988) saw its share drop 3.44 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index gained 2 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,662 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.76 percent to 11,229 points.