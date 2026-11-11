logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hang Seng slips 202 points on tech sell-off, rate fears hit property

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday as the Hang Seng Index dropped 202 points, or 0.83 percent, to 24,354, with tech majors under pressure and property counters sliding on renewed rate-hike concerns after firmer U.S. inflation data.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down 0.96 percent to 4,045 points.

On tech majors, Alibaba (9988) plans to spin off its subsidiary T-Head for an independent listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while its shares opened down 0.98 percent. Tencent (0700) fell 0.86 percent, Meituan (3690) dropped 1.06 percent, JD.com (9618) declined 0.98 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) also slipped 0.52 percent.

Among blue chips, Li Auto (2015) opened down 2.7 percent as the worst-performing blue chip. In contrast, CATL (3750) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) beat the market, gaining 2.6 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Local properties were under pressure from the potential rate hike following the US announcing the October consumer price index last night, which climbed 0.4 percent. New World Development (0016) opened down 2 percent, CK Asset (1113) fell 1.6 percent, and Henderson Land Development (0012) dropped 0.5 percent.

Separately, Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823) opened down 0.5 percent following announcements that it will acquire a 50.1 percent interest in Eastpoint Mall in Singapore from Income Insurance for S$239.5 million (HK$1.47 billion).

Chinese traditional medicine firm Neautus (2206) rose 27 percent to HK$51.3 on its Hong Kong debut, compared to its IPO price of HK$40.2. The company was oversubscribed by 2,190 times in its retail tranche.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItech

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong shares rally as major financial, chip stocks advance at market close
FINANCE
18 hours ago
The logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is pictured at its building in Singapore February 21, 2013. REUTERS
Singapore to launch gold vault service for foreign central banks
FINANCE
22 hours ago
HSI rises 69 points by midday as SMIC rallies nearly 4%, Alibaba drops 3%
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Chinese chip firms Denglin, Xinde open mixed in Hong Kong debuts
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:22 HKT
WuXi AppTec jumps 6pc as HSI opens higher after US military list removal
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:16 HKT
Hong Kong shares close down 32 points, Meituan plunges 6.53 percent
FINANCE
09-11-2026 16:28 HKT
Hang Seng Index rose 49 points by midday, Meituan drops 5.47 percent on stock downgrade
FINANCE
09-11-2026 12:11 HKT
NWD’s Wellspring in Shenzhen sells 70 percent of first batch, offers HK buyer incentives
PROPERTY
09-11-2026 11:41 HKT
David Sun
Governance begins with character, says AFRC chief
FINANCE
09-11-2026 10:24 HKT
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
09-11-2026 10:10 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
4 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:10 HKT
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
09-11-2026 18:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.