Hong Kong shares close down 32 points, Meituan plunges 6.53 percent

Hang Sang Index closed down 32 points at market close on Monday, with Meituan (3690) plunging 6.53 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.13 percent to 24,448 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to HK$173.7 billion.

The tech gauge also slipped 0.92 percent to 4,040 points.

Tech shares Meituan plunged 6.53 percent as the worst-performing blue chip and dragged down Hong Kong stocks, with CATL (3750) falling 2.68 percent. Meanwhile, tech heavyweights were broadly muted, with Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) slipping 0.29 percent and 0.33 percent, respectively.

Chipmakers extended early trading gains, with Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) rising 2.35 percent and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) up 1 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index edged up 11 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,660 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 0.27 percent to 11,145 points.

