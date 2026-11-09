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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares close down 32 points, Meituan plunges 6.53 percent

FINANCE
52 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hang Sang Index closed down 32 points at market close on Monday, with Meituan (3690) plunging 6.53 percent.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.13 percent to 24,448 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to HK$173.7 billion.

The tech gauge also slipped 0.92 percent to 4,040 points.

Tech shares Meituan plunged 6.53 percent as the worst-performing blue chip and dragged down Hong Kong stocks, with CATL (3750) falling 2.68 percent. Meanwhile, tech heavyweights were broadly muted, with Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) slipping 0.29 percent and 0.33 percent, respectively. 

Chipmakers extended early trading gains, with Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) rising 2.35 percent and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) up 1 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index edged up 11 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,660 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 0.27 percent to 11,145 points.
 

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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