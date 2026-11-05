logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

What the US midterms mean for ties with China

CHINA
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

A sweeping victory for Democrats in US midterm elections this week, giving them control of Congress, presents both an opportunity and challenge for top rival China, analysts say.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here is how the outcome of the vote, which offers the Democratic Party the power to stymie President Donald Trump's maverick foreign policy, could impact the thorny relationship between Washington and Beijing:

 

- Will tariffs be limited? -

 

Winning control of both houses in the US Congress puts Democrats in a position to limit Trump's liberal use of tariffs on Chinese products in the two years he has left in office, analysts say.

That could be a potential blow to Trump, who has wielded duties throughout a frenzied US-China trade war before the two sides reached a truce, set to expire in January.

If Democrats limit Trump, that means he "will be less able to leverage a tariff card in negotiations with China", said Wu Xinbo, dean at the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

However, Democrats will also have to weigh their actions against the popularity of Trump's tariffs among US businesses.

Congress will "take every opportunity to thwart (Trump's policies) over the next two years", said Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

But Democrats will still have to tread carefully on further restricting tariffs that "are popular with unions, blue-collar workers and small businesses... who have historically been a base constituency for the Democrats", Thompson said.

Congress will be "less inclined to support measures that would sharply escalate pressure on China if doing so risks raising costs for American consumers and businesses or increasing the likelihood of conflict", said Patricia Kim, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

 

- Taiwan a 'game changer'? -

 

The issue of Taiwan, the US-backed democratic island claimed by Beijing, could be a "game changer", said Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics.

Washington is Taipei's most important security backer and has sold billions of dollars' worth of arms to Taiwan that the island would use to fend off a potential Chinese attack.

But Trump threw the US stance into question in May when he declared that US arms sales to Taiwan could be a bargaining chip in talks with China. His administration has since delayed for months a $14-billion batch of weapons.

China could use the remaining two years of Trump's presidency to increase pressure on Taiwan, particularly if Beijing "judges that Washington is distracted or that Trump would be willing to agree terms to not intervene", Shearing wrote in a note.

Trump, who recently hailed his "great friendship" with China's President Xi Jinping, has so far resisted political pressure from Democrats -- and some Republican lawmakers -- to greenlight the arms package.

But a Democrat-controlled Congress "may force Trump to resume arms sales to Taiwan next year", Wu said.

"If that happens, that will also undermine the stability of US-China relationship."

Alternatively, for China, renewed support of Taipei from the US Congress may be "a stronger incentive for (Beijing) to play it safer with Taiwan", said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute.

Nevertheless, Thompson pointed out, while Congress can pass bills requiring Trump to approve an arms sale, the president retains the power to veto it "or simply ignore it".

 

- Will Beijing treat Trump as a lame duck? -

 

From China's perspective, even though Trump has been politically weakened by the midterms, Beijing is unlikely to change its strategy towards working with him, analysts say.

"Beijing is likely to continue cultivating him through high-profile, leader-to-leader engagement with Xi Jinping, viewing this as the least costly way to manage relations with Washington," said Kim.

"Neither Beijing nor Washington appears to expect or seek a fundamental improvement in bilateral relations," she added.

Tsang of the SOAS China Institute said "Trump being relegated to lame-duck status will be used by the Chinese to put more pressure on him".

But, he added, Beijing is "calculating" and "would not want to push too hard and trigger Trump behaving totally irresponsibly".

AFP

USmidtermstiesChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026.
Once drawn to Trump, Latinos snub him big time in midterms
WORLD
38 mins ago
People cross an intersection near the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China October 7, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
China's Huafa gains 'full support' of local government amid bond selloff
CHINA
52 mins ago
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP A mobile surveillance camera stands near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on October 27, 2026.
Race for 2028 heats up after US midterms firestorm
WORLD
1 hour ago
Xinjiang Party Secretary Ma Xingrui attends the Xinjiang delegation meeting during the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China indicts ex-Politburo member Ma for bribery
CHINA
1 hour ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens higher as Democrats win Congress; data center stocks slide
FINANCE
13 hours ago
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
US trade deficit narrows slightly in September; imports race to record high
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in Michigan, US, November 4, 2026. REUTERS
What Democrats' midterm win means for US economy, global markets
FINANCE
16 hours ago
YMTC. Reuters
Chinese chipmaker YMTC puts IPO on hold as weaker markets weigh, sources say
FINANCE
16 hours ago
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to supporters at a midterm election campaign rally for incumbent US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) at an arena in Corinth, Mississippi, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump's midterm drubbing demonstrates the power of data center opponents
WORLD
16 hours ago
Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
Beijing says UK cybersecurity report 'smears' China
CHINA
17 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
15 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
7 hours ago
$270,000 in jewellery stolen from Tsim Sha Tsui flat; elderly man suspects wife
NEWS
04-11-2026 05:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.