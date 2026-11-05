US Marine dies during training in Japan's Okinawa

A US Marine died after an incident during training in Japan's Okinawa, a spokesman for the 3rd Marine Division told AFP on Thursday.

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"The incident took place on November 3," spokesman Sebastian RiveraAponte said, confirming the death of the Marine following a training incident at Camp Schwab on the southern island.

The cause of death "is still under investigation", he said, declining to disclose further details.

The Marine's name is expected to be withheld until 24 hours after the person's family has been notified, he said.

The United States has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa.

Although the US military presence is key in Japan's defence policy, crimes committed by US personnel have long been a thorn in relations between the close security allies.

In October, a US Marine stationed on Okinawa was arrested and indicted on suspicion of murdering a woman, triggering outrage in Japan.

AFP