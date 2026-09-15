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FINANCE

Anchorpoint partners with PwC HK to launch edu, research program on tokenized money

FINANCE
10 mins ago
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Peter Brewin, digital assets leader at PwC Hong Kong, and Dominic Maffei, Anchorpoint chief executive. Anchorpoint
Peter Brewin, digital assets leader at PwC Hong Kong, and Dominic Maffei, Anchorpoint chief executive. Anchorpoint

Anchorpoint Financial, one of Hong Kong's two licensed stablecoin issuers, has partnered with PwC Hong Kong to launch a program focused on education, research, and dialogue on tokenized money in the city. 

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The Tokenised Money Adoption Program was unveiled with PwC Hong Kong as its inaugural strategic partner under a Memorandum of Understanding, in which the accounting firm will contribute its industry experience and insights to support the program’s education and research activities, according to a statement on Tuesday. 

Following the commencement of beta access for HKDAP, Anchorpoint’s regulated Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin, the company sees a need for greater industry discussion around the use, operation and application of tokenized Money, the statement said. 

The initiative will bring together stakeholders across financial services, payments, technology, digital assets and the corporate sector through workshops, research initiatives and industry discussions, it noted.

It will focus on three areas: education and enablement of tokenized products and services, research and development of technical and market standards, and exploration of real-world use cases for tokenized money.

 

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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