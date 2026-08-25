logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Stablecoin card spending forecast to hit US$50 billion a year by 2028 - RedotPay

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS

Global stablecoin card spending is expected to quadruple to US$50 billion a year by 2028, stablecoin payments company RedotPay said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Hong Kong-based firm said the projection comes as stablecoin card spend crossed US$1 billion in July, marking a record month, based on data from crypto payment card analytics company Paymentscan.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to certain assets - typically a fiat currency such as the US dollar - and designed to maintain a stable value.

Global adoption of stablecoins has accelerated in recent years, as they gain traction in cross-border ‌payments, treasury operations, crypto settlement and as a store of value in volatile economies.

"Latin America has the highest adoption and greatest potential for growth at the moment, followed by Africa," said Jonathan Chan, co-founder and head of partnerships at RedotPay.

"The fastest markets aren't necessarily those with the highest crypto penetration. The growth is driven by the confluence of several factors: real payment pain, easy stablecoin access, strong fiat off-ramps, and regulatory clarity."

RedotPay, which has over 8 million users worldwide, said its total annualised payment volume, which includes top-ups and card spends, currently stands at over US$14 billion.

Reuters

 

StablecoincardspendingRedotPaycryptocurrency

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Bitcoin rises above US$80,000 as soft dollar, debasement fears boost momentum
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Harry Yeh
Death of HK-born crypto tycoon Harry Yeh sparks suspicions of wrench attack
WORLD
18-08-2026 06:37 HKT
Members of Taiwan's military prepare a drone during a blockade exercise on the Danjiang Bridge during the annual Han Kuang military exercise in New Taipei City, Taiwan, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan passes annual budget after long delay, including drone spending
CHINA
15-08-2026 11:49 HKT
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX whose founders were pardoned by Trump announces closure
FINANCE
23-07-2026 22:00 HKT
Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this illustration picture taken in Paris, France, March 9, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration Purchase Licensing Rights
US Senate's crypto bill to ban officials from issuing or sponsoring a digital asset
FINANCE
23-07-2026 10:25 HKT
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Japan to recognise cryptocurrency as 'financial assets', NHK says
FINANCE
15-07-2026 16:20 HKT
Xia Haijun
China Evergrande former CEO asks court to lift spending cap to over $330,000 per month
FINANCE
28-06-2026 17:21 HKT
The Chairperson of the IAEA’s Board of Governors for 2025–2026 David Grainge Biggs, who is also Australia’s Resident Representative to the IAEA and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, is seen on two screens (C) as he opens the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors' Meeting at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on June 8, 2026. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
Nuclear weapons spending hits record high amid new 'arms race': studies
WORLD
09-06-2026 13:46 HKT
Reuters
Alibaba to exceed planned AI spending and says margin is secondary
INNOVATION
13-05-2026 22:01 HKT
The SpaceX facility and a Falcon 9 rocket booster are shown, as the company prepares to file for an initial public offering (IPO), in Hawthorne California, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
SpaceX spending on Starship tops $15 billion in rush for airline-like rocketry
WORLD
01-05-2026 18:40 HKT
Electric car drives through pedestrian-only street in Causeway Bay, sparks online debate
NEWS
10 hours ago
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
(File Photo)
IT manager sentenced to 22 months for stealing $1.2m in Deloitte laptops
NEWS
21-08-2026 21:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.