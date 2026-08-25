Stablecoin card spending forecast to hit US$50 billion a year by 2028 - RedotPay

Global stablecoin card spending is expected to quadruple to US$50 billion a year by 2028, stablecoin payments company RedotPay said on Tuesday.

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The Hong Kong-based firm said the projection comes as stablecoin card spend crossed US$1 billion in July, marking a record month, based on data from crypto payment card analytics company Paymentscan.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to certain assets - typically a fiat currency such as the US dollar - and designed to maintain a stable value.

Global adoption of stablecoins has accelerated in recent years, as they gain traction in cross-border ‌payments, treasury operations, crypto settlement and as a store of value in volatile economies.

"Latin America has the highest adoption and greatest potential for growth at the moment, followed by Africa," said Jonathan Chan, co-founder and head of partnerships at RedotPay.

"The fastest markets aren't necessarily those with the highest crypto penetration. The growth is driven by the confluence of several factors: real payment pain, easy stablecoin access, strong fiat off-ramps, and regulatory clarity."

RedotPay, which has over 8 million users worldwide, said its total annualised payment volume, which includes top-ups and card spends, currently stands at over US$14 billion.

Reuters