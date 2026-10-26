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FINANCE

HK may raise the Deposit Protection Scheme cap to $1m next year, local media reported

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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HKMA
HKMA

Hong Kong may raise the Deposit Protection Scheme (DPS) cap to HK$1 million next year, local media reported, as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) surveyed banks in mid-month to gather deposit sizes and customer number data ahead of the DPS review.

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Banks are required to submit the returns by late January next year, covering four deposit bands of HK$800,000, HK$1 million, HK$1.5 million and HK$2 million.

The current DPS cap stands at HK$800,000 per depositor at each scheme member bank. It is reported that the banking sector sees a higher chance of lifting the cap to HK$1 million than that during a consultation three years ago, a move that would help smaller and mid-sized banks sharpen their competitiveness in wealth management.

The HKMA said it will conduct another review of the DPS in 2027 before wrapping up the work in the following year and considering whether adjustments are needed in light of the latest global and local developments. 

The Deposit Protection Board's data collection from member banks is a regular arrangement.

 

Frank Feng

Deposit Protection SchemeHKMAdeposit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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