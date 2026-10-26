HK may raise the Deposit Protection Scheme cap to $1m next year, local media reported

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HK, Chongqing launch cross-boundary financial data validation platform
14-10-2026 17:57 HKT
Hong Kong dollar nears weak end of trading band, HKMA intervention looms
13-10-2026 14:26 HKT
CMU OmniClear launches asset servicing for equities under CMU-SIX linkage
12-10-2026 20:18 HKT
Hong Kong foreign currency reserves fell US$9.8 billion in September
07-10-2026 17:01 HKT
Seven IP financing sandbox loans approved as HK moves to expand program
30-09-2026 17:03 HKT
HK retail banks' pre-tax operating profit jumps 20 percent in first half
29-09-2026 18:11 HKT
Po Pin Chau trail may see reservation deposits after surge in no-shows
28-09-2026 14:16 HKT
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
Resale prices of 2TB iPhone Duo hit $33,000 amid scarce supply
25-10-2026 19:58 HKT