Hong Kong shares open higher

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Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday after China rolled out supportive measures to stabilize the market.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 76 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,469.
The tech gauge increased 0.36 percent to 3,853.
Tech giants delivered mixed performances. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) inched up 0.5 percent and 0.25 percent, while Baidu (9888) decreased 1 percent.
Trip.com (9961) jumped the most among HSI components at the opening bell, up 2.8 percent.
However, Lenovo (0992) fell 3.6 percent at the open, marking the biggest loss among blue chips.
Oil majors dropped on falling oil prices. PetroChina (0857) went down 2.9 percent, while CNOOC (0883) declined 2.6 percent.
Chipmakers weighed down the market, with Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) slipping 2.6 percent and 1.4 percent.