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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares open higher

FINANCE
26 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday after China rolled out supportive measures to stabilize the market.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 76 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,469.

The tech gauge increased 0.36 percent to 3,853.

Tech giants delivered mixed performances. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) inched up 0.5 percent and 0.25 percent, while Baidu (9888) decreased 1 percent.

Trip.com (9961) jumped the most among HSI components at the opening bell, up 2.8 percent.

However, Lenovo (0992) fell 3.6 percent at the open, marking the biggest loss among blue chips.

Oil majors dropped on falling oil prices. PetroChina (0857) went down 2.9 percent, while CNOOC (0883) declined 2.6 percent.

Chipmakers weighed down the market, with Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) slipping 2.6 percent and 1.4 percent.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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