Hong Kong stocks gain by midday break

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Hang Seng Index jumps over 300 points on Friday
30-10-2026 16:49 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps at noon on Friday
30-10-2026 12:49 HKT
Hong Kong shares extended early gains by noon on Monday, led by chipmakers and automakers.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 142 points, or 0.61 percent, to 23,437 points by noon.
The half-day market turnover was HK$114.1 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.85 percent to 3,862 points at noon.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 1.16 percent to 3,640 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index jumped 2.39 percent to 11,092 points.