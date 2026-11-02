Hong Kong stocks gain by midday break

Hong Kong shares extended early gains by noon on Monday, led by chipmakers and automakers.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 142 points, or 0.61 percent, to 23,437 points by noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$114.1 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.85 percent to 3,862 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased 1.16 percent to 3,640 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index jumped 2.39 percent to 11,092 points.