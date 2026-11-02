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FINANCE

China factory growth slows in October as export orders ease, private PMI shows

FINANCE
26 mins ago
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An employee works in a ball bearing factory in Handan, in northern China's Hebei province on November 24, 2025. AFP
An employee works in a ball bearing factory in Handan, in northern China's Hebei province on November 24, 2025. AFP

China's factory activity expanded at a marginally slower pace in October as export order growth slowed, though output rose at its fastest rate in six months, a private survey showed on Monday.

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The RatingDog China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, edged down to 52.0 in October from 52.1 in September, beating a forecast of 51.6 in a Reuters poll, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

The reading contrasted with China's official PMI released on Saturday that showed factory activity unexpectedly falling.

The new orders index edged down to 53.3 from 53.4 in September. Growth in export orders slowed to a three-month low, as makers of consumer and intermediate goods eased while investment goods producers accelerated.

Output prices fell after rising in September, as intense competition forced firms to cut prices to support sales, while easing input costs also allowed for discounting. Export prices declined for the first time since November 2025.

Employment rose for a second straight month, but only marginally. The backlog of work increased for a ninth month as heavier workloads continued to strain capacity, the survey showed.

Purchasing activity grew at the fastest pace since February, and stocks of purchased goods rose at the strongest pace in five months.

Business confidence remained positive but slipped to a nine-month low. Some firms cited elevated input prices and stiffer competition as concerns.

Reuters

ChinaPMIexport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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