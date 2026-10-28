S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as SK Hynix lifts chips; Fed in focus

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday as memory-chip firms climbed after SK Hynix's bumper results, while investors looked to upcoming key corporate earnings as the next test of AI trade, alongside the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.1 points, or 0.08 percent, to 52,335.43 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 13.0 points, or 0.17 percent, to 7,735.56​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points, or 0.24 percent, to 26,541.607.

Reuters



