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FINANCE

S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as SK Hynix lifts chips; Fed in focus

FINANCE
17 mins ago
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Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday as memory-chip firms climbed after SK Hynix's bumper results, while investors looked to upcoming key corporate earnings as the next test of AI trade, alongside the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.1 points, or 0.08 percent, to 52,335.43 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 13.0 points, or 0.17 percent, to 7,735.56​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points, or 0.24 percent, to 26,541.607.

Reuters


 

Wall StreetstocksUSS&PDow JonesNasdaq

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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