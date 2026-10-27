Citi, BCA downgrade Brazilian assets after Lula comeback

Citigroup and BCA Research have downgraded Brazilian assets after Lula da Silva's election victory, arguing that the risk-reward profile for equities, bonds and the currency has worsened as investors reassess prospects for fiscal discipline and structural reforms under the new administration.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The calls reflect a broader shift in investor sentiment, with strategists warning that looser fiscal policy, weaker public debt dynamics and slower progress on growth-enhancing reforms could weigh on Brazilian markets despite constraints from a more conservative Congress.

Here are some details:

Citi on Monday exited its bullish Brazilian positions after Lula's election win, closing its "overweight" equities call and its long position on the Brazilian real

"While prices may well fall beyond fair levels, the market was long going into this, which makes an overshoot plausible. Given the outcome of the election, we close our Brazil risk," Citi said

Brazilian assets plunged on Monday with the Brazilian real tumbling more than 11 percent against the US dollar and the benchmark Bovespa equity index slumping 13.9 percent for its biggest one-day decline since March 2020

Investors expect recent bets on a change of government to unwind

BCA Research on Monday downgraded Brazil relative to emerging markets, saying Lula's victory "ends the prospect of an orthodox government that delivers structural improvements to Brazil's fiscal accounts and potential growth"

BCA cut Brazilian equities to "underweight" from "neutral", citing rising default risks, weaker growth prospects and inflation pressures from a softer currency

The firm also downgraded Brazilian local-currency bonds and sovereign credit to "underweight" from "overweight", warning of deteriorating debt dynamics

Reuters