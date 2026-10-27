logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Citi, BCA downgrade Brazilian assets after Lula comeback

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the Workers' Party (PT) national convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 2, 2026, where he formally announces his bid for re-election. (AFP)
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the Workers' Party (PT) national convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 2, 2026, where he formally announces his bid for re-election. (AFP)

Citigroup and BCA Research have downgraded Brazilian assets after Lula da Silva's election victory, arguing that the risk-reward profile for equities, bonds and the currency has worsened as investors reassess prospects for fiscal discipline and structural reforms under the new administration.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The calls reflect a broader shift in investor sentiment, with strategists warning that looser fiscal policy, weaker public debt dynamics and slower progress on growth-enhancing reforms could weigh on Brazilian markets despite constraints from a more conservative Congress.

Here are some details:

  • Citi on Monday exited its bullish Brazilian positions after Lula's election win, closing its "overweight" equities call and its long position on the Brazilian real 
  • "While prices may well fall beyond fair levels, the market was long going into this, which makes an overshoot plausible. Given the outcome of the election, we close our Brazil risk," Citi said
  • Brazilian assets plunged on Monday with the Brazilian real tumbling more than 11 percent against the US dollar and the benchmark Bovespa equity index slumping 13.9 percent for its biggest one-day decline since March 2020
  • Investors expect recent bets on a change of government to unwind
  • BCA Research on Monday downgraded Brazil relative to emerging markets, saying Lula's victory "ends the prospect of an orthodox government that delivers structural improvements to Brazil's fiscal accounts and potential growth"
  • BCA cut Brazilian equities to "underweight" from "neutral", citing rising default risks, weaker growth prospects and inflation pressures from a softer currency
  • The firm also downgraded Brazilian local-currency bonds and sovereign credit to "underweight" from "overweight", warning of deteriorating debt dynamics

Reuters

 

BrazilstocksLula

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index inches down at noon on Tuesday
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
6 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Trump says, without citing evidence, that Brazil election looks 'rigged'
WORLD
11 hours ago
Musk's grim outlook hits neoclouds as debt concerns mount
INNOVATION
18 hours ago
Wall St opens higher as Anthropic's IPO filing sharpens AI focus
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises on Monday, interest rate decisions in focus this week
FINANCE
23 hours ago
An electronic screen shows South Korea's benchmark stock index (KOSPI) in the Hana Bank headquarters. AFP
South Korea shares slip as AI trade falters ahead of megacap earnings
FINANCE
26-10-2026 15:22 HKT
Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 25, 2026. (AFP)
Brazil's Lula clinches poll victory, Bolsonaro seeks to annul election
WORLD
26-10-2026 12:55 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Monday, tech selloff eases
FINANCE
26-10-2026 12:11 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index flat in early trading on Monday, tech selloff continues
FINANCE
26-10-2026 10:18 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
23 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
26-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.