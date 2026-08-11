logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wealthy HKers prioritize immersive travel over property, spending HK$30,000 monthly: survey 

FINANCE
15 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Nearly half of affluent Hongkongers consider immersive travel as one of their life goals, more than double the proportion who prioritize property ownership, with high-net-worth individuals spending nearly HK$30,000 a month exploring the world, a survey by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) showed.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bank’s Hong Kong Travel Value Report 2026, released on Tuesday, interviewed more than 1,000 affluent and high-net-worth Hong Kong residents. The former refers to individuals with liquid assets of at least HK$200,000 or investable assets between HK$1 million and HK$7.8 million, while the latter refers to individuals with investable assets of HK$7.8 million or above. 

The survey pointed out that more than half of respondents view travel as a form of investment, with the figures rising to 72 percent among high-net-worth individuals.  

Nearly one-third of respondents said their annual spending on travel exceeds that on discretionary expenses such as dining, entertainment and fashion, according to the survey. Among high-net-worth individuals, average monthly travel expenditure approaches HK$30,000. 

Meanwhile, 80 percent of respondents noted that their greatest regret from their younger years was not travelling more to see more of the world, rather than not saving enough money.

This shift in attitude is also influencing parenting. Over 90 percent of surveyed parents considered overseas travel to be one of the most meaningful and valuable investments in their children’s development, ranking it above tutoring and extracurricular activities.

“As of June this year, the number of Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercard – affluent tier cardholders increased by more than 30 percent year-on-year, while their credit card spending up by over 40 percent,”said Anshul Sabherwal, head of products (credit cards and personal loans) and payment at Standard Chartered Hong Kong.  

He added that nearly 60 percent of respondents use air miles to upgrade their cabin class or travel to more distant destinations.


 

travelsurveypropertyaffluent HongkongerwealthStandard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
David Liao.
Hong Kong is a treasure trove of international wealth, HSBC co-chief executive David Liao says
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Sunlight REIT chief executive and executive director Keith Wu
Sunlight REIT distributable income dips 2.7 percent in first half
FINANCE
07-08-2026 22:37 HKT
Small and medium-sized enterprises credit conditions broadly stable in Q2, HKMA survey shows
Small and medium-sized enterprises credit conditions broadly stable in Q2, HKMA survey shows
FINANCE
03-08-2026 18:45 HKT
A person waves a flag of South Korea as police stand guard outside the National Assembly ahead of the inauguration of South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung in Seoul on June 4, 2025. AFP
South Korea proposes higher taxes on wealthy homeowners to stabilize property market
FINANCE
03-08-2026 17:34 HKT
A general view of residential buildings in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2024. REUTERS
Hong Kong private home prices rose 13th consecutive month in June to 12.7 percent
PROPERTY
29-07-2026 11:59 HKT
The Westminster Terrace.
Francis Law buys two The Westminster Terrace duplexes for HK$66.8m
PROPERTY
28-07-2026 15:12 HKT
HSI up 243 points to 25,000 level, Xiaomi rises 7pc, property stocks gain
FINANCE
27-07-2026 16:44 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China to tax offshore trusts as Beijing targets overseas wealth
FINANCE
24-07-2026 17:48 HKT
A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai. REUTERS
JD.com buys Wan Chai hotel for HK$280m amid booming student housing market
PROPERTY
23-07-2026 16:57 HKT
An agent attends to a customer near a scale model of residential buildings at a property fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 12, 2024. REUTERS.
Chinese regulators curb offshore loans for local real estate companies, Bloomberg reports
PROPERTY
23-07-2026 15:52 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.