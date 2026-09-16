logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US, Vietnam firms to sign agreements as To Lam travels to New York, documents show

WORLD
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Vietnam's President To Lam arrives to attend the International Summit on Space at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/Pool/ File Photo
Vietnam's President To Lam arrives to attend the International Summit on Space at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/Pool/ File Photo

A string of agreements is expected to be announced next week by U.S. and Vietnamese corporations involving energy, tech, aviation and financial firms as Vietnam's leader To Lam travels to New York, according to officials and two documents reviewed by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Commercial agreements, many of which are expected to be non-binding, have been for months part of Vietnam's strategy to mollify Washington as the Trump administration is threatening new tariffs on the export-reliant Southeast Asian nation.

One internal planning note lists 29 agreements that could be announced on September 23 in New York at a business conference to be attended by To Lam.

U.S. energy firms Murphy Oil and Chevron are expected to announce agreements with state-owned Petrovietnam, while ExxonMobil is slated to announce an accord with Vietnam Refinery and Petrochemical Corporation, the country's second-largest refinery.

In February the refinery signed a non-binding oil supply agreement with Chevron, but no subsequent purchase was announced. Murphy Oil is active in oil and gas explorations in Vietnam, while ExxonMobil operates the country's largest gas field which remains however untapped.

The agreements are to be announced on To Lam's last day in New York before he travels to Canada for a state visit.

He is expected to speak at the U.N. General Assembly on September 22 and hold meetings with several U.S. corporations, three officials said. His schedule has not yet been officially announced.

His trip is also aimed at making progress on trade talks with the United States, and possibly to agree on a trade deal which has been negotiated for more than a year, two of the officials said.

However, a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump is not certain, the sources said. Trump's schedule was not yet confirmed, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Vietnam's foreign ministry nor any of the companies cited in this article immediately responded to requests for comment, some out of their business hours.

 

AVIATION, TECH

The document, which may be subject to changes and does not indicate the content of the planned agreements, also lists several deals involving Vietnam's largest private airline, Vietjet, including with aviation partners and SpaceX.

The company is expected to announce the leasing of as many as 22 planes from four aviation leasing companies, including 17 Boeing 737 jets and five Airbus A321neo, according to a separate document from Vietjet.

The planned contract with SpaceX is for the provision of satellite internet services from Starlink to 120 Vietjet aircraft, according to the Vietjet document.

The airline also plans to sign memoranda of understanding with U.S. jet engine maintenance firms, according to the documents.

The provisional list also includes an unspecified agreement between Meta and Vietnam's ministry of culture, and a separate agreement between U.S. chip giant Qualcomm with Vietnamese telecom firm VNPT. Qualcomm is already active in the rollout of Vietnam's 5G network, while Meta's Facebook is the most popular social media in the Communist-ruled nation.

Visa, Mastercard and Citibank are also expected to announce agreements with financial and hospitality partners in Vietnam, according to the document.

Reuters

USVietnamfirmsagreementsTo LamtravelNew York

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attends a meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya (not pictured) at Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Seoul envoy headed for US with deals, Hormuz on agenda
WORLD
5 hours ago
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
China warns US space weapons could fuel arms race
CHINA
6 hours ago
U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 monitor computer workstations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, U.S., December 18, 2025. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
US admission of orbital weapons seen as landmark moment in race with China, Russia
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Hitachi Energy CEO Andreas Schierenbeck, US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin show a signed agreement during a joint US-Japan announcement on investments in American manufacturing, during the second day of the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Abundance in Houston, Texas on September 15, 2026.
US touts its power, avoids Iran war at G20 Energy meeting
WORLD
6 hours ago
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision
WORLD
10 hours ago
Luojiashan tanker anchored in Muscat as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, in Muscat, Oman, March 7, 2026. REUTERS
Oil prices edge higher as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
US Senate to vote on advancing landmark crypto bill
FINANCE
15-09-2026 19:35 HKT
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
Bonds slump as US 10-year Treasury yields hit highest since 2007 
FINANCE
15-09-2026 15:06 HKT
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigns in Indianola, Iowa, U.S., January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/FILE PHOTO
Declining US democracy emboldens global authoritarians: report
WORLD
15-09-2026 12:16 HKT
Militaries now view satellites as weapons systems, amid mounting space threats. U.S. Space Force personnel monitor orbital operations from a military base in California in December. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
US has weapons deployed in orbit, Space Force says
WORLD
15-09-2026 09:54 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
14 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Chinese freediving instructor arrested in Indonesia for hunting and eating protected sea turtle
WORLD
15-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.