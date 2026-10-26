Hang Seng Index flat in early trading on Monday, tech selloff continues

The Hang Seng Index was flat in the early morning trading session on Monday, as tech shares dropped following a weaker Wall Street session last week.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched up by 15 points to 23,108 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 1.3 percent to around 3,820 points.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.43 percent to 62,425.47 in morning trade, down for a third straight session and poised for its lowest close since July 30. The broader Topix gained 0.48 percent to 3,984.74.

Oil prices slid from a six-month high on Monday after reports that Qatari mediators visited Tehran to seek de-escalation in coordination with the United States, following intensified Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia that had stoked supply concerns.

Staff reporter and Reuters