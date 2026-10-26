Hang Seng Index flat in early trading on Monday, tech selloff continues

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HK insurance premiums rise 35pc in H1 2026, HSBC Life leads market
23-10-2026 22:22 HKT
Citi wins licence to set up fully-owned China securities unit
23-10-2026 18:18 HKT
Hong Kong shares close higher, Minimax advance 16 percent
23-10-2026 16:30 HKT
Former HSBC global insurance head Moncreiffe joins AIA as regional CEO
23-10-2026 14:10 HKT
Hong Kong shares edge higher by midday, Xiaomi advances 5 percent
23-10-2026 12:05 HKT
Hong Kong shares open higher on Friday but chipmakers and gold weigh
23-10-2026 10:21 HKT
Hong Kong CPI rises 1.9pc in September
22-10-2026 17:54 HKT
Sovereign wealth inflows to mainland China and HK surge 190pc: CNBC
22-10-2026 17:47 HKT
Woman injured by falling banana in Kwun Tong
25-10-2026 10:38 HKT
Screen glitches and cracked displays plague Apple's iPhone Duo launch
24-10-2026 18:45 HKT