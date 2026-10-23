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FINANCE

Former HSBC global insurance head Moncreiffe joins AIA as regional CEO

FINANCE
25 mins ago
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AIA (1299) said on Friday it appointed Edward Moncreiffe as a regional chief executive, two months after his exit from HSBC (0005) where he led its global insurance business.

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Effective November 2, Moncreiffe will oversee operations in India, Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand, the insurer said.

He will also join the Group Executive Committee and report directly to Group Chief Executive and President Lee Yuan Siong.

The appointment comes after former HSBC chairman Mark Tucker returned to AIA to chair the insurer in October last year.

Moncreiffe managed HSBC's life and health insurance businesses across multiple regions including Hong Kong, Macau, the Chinese Mainland, Singapore, India, Malta, Bermuda and Mexico.

He has 20 years of leadership experience spanning insurance, wealth management, and strategy across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United Kingdom.

Reuters

AIAHSBCHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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