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FINANCE

China Telecom posts 33.2b yuan net profit, up 0.5pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Reuters
Reuters

China Telecom's (0728) net profit in 2025 rose 0.5 percent year on year to 33.2 billion yuan (HK$37.8 billion).

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Operating revenue grew 0.38 percent to 529.6 billion yuan, of which, service revenue increased 0.7 percent to 485.4 billion yuan.

The board declared a final dividend of 9.08 fen per share, together with the interim dividend of 18.12 fen per share, bringing the full-year dividend for 2025 to 27.2 fen per share, up 4.7 percent, accounting for 75 percent of the net profit.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased by 2.9 percent to 141 billion yuan.

Revenue from fundamental businesses up 0.7 percent to 330.5 billion yuan.
 
Mobile communication services revenue rose 1 percent to 205 billion yuan, accounting for 38.6 percent of operating revenue, with 439 million mobile subscribers and the 5G network subscriber penetration rate was 68.8 percent. The number of broadband subscribers reached 201 million last year.

Wireline and smart family service revenues grew by 0.2 percent to 126.01 billion yuan.

Revenue from the industrial digitalization service increased 0.5 percent to 147.31 billion yuan.

Looking ahead, the company said it will focus on artificial intelligence and token services, with plans to fully implement its "Cloudification, Digital Transformation and AI for Good" strategy and continue to deepen the Five-Sphere Integrated intelligent cloud system.

Gloria Leung

China Telecom

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