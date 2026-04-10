US considers new crackdown on Chinese telecom companies, FCC says

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China Telecom posts 33.2b yuan net profit, up 0.5pc
24-03-2026 17:52 HKT
China Unicom's net profit rises 0.98 pc to 20.82 billion yuan last year
19-03-2026 19:56 HKT
China Mobile CEO He Biao resigns
12-02-2026 17:26 HKT
Internet services VAT hike rumoured, Tencent falls 6pc
03-02-2026 15:36 HKT
Three major telecom operators flag impact from VAT change
01-02-2026 19:50 HKT
FCC may bar Chinese telecom companies from connecting to US networks
09-12-2025 10:53 HKT
China Telecom profit up by 5 percent in the first three quarters
21-10-2025 21:59 HKT
HKT pledges to fulfill duties to stakeholders amid US revocation threat
16-10-2025 20:39 HKT
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT