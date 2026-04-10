US considers new crackdown on Chinese telecom companies, FCC says

The US Federal Communications Commission said it may bar three major Chinese telecom companies from operating data centers in the United States and ban other carriers from connecting with them in the United States.

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The FCC said it has tentatively concluded it should prohibit American and other telecommunications carriers operating in the United States interconnecting with companies on the so-called “Covered List” that it says pose national security concerns, including China Mobile (0941), China Telecom (0728) and China Unicom (0762).

Reuters