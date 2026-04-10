logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US considers new crackdown on Chinese telecom companies, FCC says

FINANCE
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The US Federal Communications Commission said it may bar three major Chinese telecom companies from operating data centers in the United States and ban other carriers from connecting with them in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The FCC said it has tentatively concluded it should prohibit American and other telecommunications carriers operating in the United States interconnecting with companies on the so-called “Covered List” that it says pose national security concerns, including China Mobile (0941), China Telecom (0728) and China Unicom (0762).

Reuters

FCCChina MobileChina TelecomChina Unicom

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FCC to vote on proposal to ban Chinese labs from testing US electronics
INNOVATION
09-04-2026 10:14 HKT
Reuters
China Telecom posts 33.2b yuan net profit, up 0.5pc
FINANCE
24-03-2026 17:52 HKT
Young people wearing red T-shirts use their smartphones next to China Unicom's logo at its booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China Unicom's net profit rises 0.98 pc to 20.82 billion yuan last year
FINANCE
19-03-2026 19:56 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Chinese dronemaker DJI files lawsuit to challenge US import ban on new models
INNOVATION
24-02-2026 22:57 HKT
A sign for China Mobile is pictured next to a 5G sign during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 1, 2022. REUTERS
China Mobile CEO He Biao resigns
FINANCE
12-02-2026 17:26 HKT
REUTERS/David Kirton
Internet services VAT hike rumoured, Tencent falls 6pc
FINANCE
03-02-2026 15:36 HKT
Hector RETAMAL / AFP
Three major telecom operators flag impact from VAT change
FINANCE
01-02-2026 19:50 HKT
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS
FCC may bar Chinese telecom companies from connecting to US networks
FINANCE
09-12-2025 10:53 HKT
China Telecom profit up by 5 percent in the first three quarters
FINANCE
21-10-2025 21:59 HKT
SING TAO
HKT pledges to fulfill duties to stakeholders amid US revocation threat
FINANCE
16-10-2025 20:39 HKT
(File Photo)
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
NEWS
17 hours ago
Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Qatar Airways to restore service to and from Doha to over 120 destinations by mid-May
WORLD
08-04-2026 20:18 HKT
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.