China Telecom Q1 profit down 17.1pc to 7.35b yuan

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US considers new crackdown on Chinese telecom companies, FCC says
10-04-2026 10:30 HKT
China Telecom posts 33.2b yuan net profit, up 0.5pc
24-03-2026 17:52 HKT
Three major telecom operators flag impact from VAT change
01-02-2026 19:50 HKT
China Telecom profit up by 5 percent in the first three quarters
21-10-2025 21:59 HKT
HK stocks brush near four-year high to kick off last week of August
25-08-2025 16:45 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT