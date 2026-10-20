Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing aims to raise up to $10.67 bln in HK IPO

Chinese electronics components maker Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing has begun its bookbuilding for its Hong Kong listing on Tuesday, aiming to raise up to HK$10.67 billion.

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The Shenzhen-listed manufacturer of electronic circuit products is offering 113.8 million H shares at up to HK$93.8 each. It requires an entry fee of HK$9,474.6 per 100 shares.

Trading of the shares is expected to begin on October 28.

Suzhou Dongshan Precision said proceeds from the offering would be used to build new and upgrade existing production facilities, including expanding high-speed EML chip and optical module manufacturing capacity in mainland China.

Founded in 1998, Suzhou Dongshan Precision is the world's second-largest supplier of flexible printed circuit boards used in smartphones, automobiles and other electronic devices, according to the company's website.

Staff reporter and Reuters