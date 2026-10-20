logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

CSRC to speed up yuan counter trading and REITs in HK Stock Connect

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Wu Qing attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Wu Qing attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) chairman Wu Qing said China will accelerate yuan counter trading and real estate investment trusts (REITs) within the Stock Connect scheme under a five-synergy cooperation model between the mainland and Hong Kong markets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wu Qing said at the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2026 that it is necessary to strengthen strict law enforcement, cultivate a standardized and healthy market ecosystem, fully implement the "five major supervisions," further strengthen the supply of institutional mechanisms, and resolutely safeguard an open, fair, and just market order. 

He also laid out four near-term measures, starting with the establishment of a fund operation monitoring center to handle private fund share registration, collect public and private fund information, conduct risk monitoring, and enhance risk prevention, control, and supervisory effectiveness in the fund industry.

The second is to issue opinions on the safe and compliant use of artificial intelligence in securities and futures, strengthen rules on business development and data security, promote secure and efficient application in risk control and investment research, and guide technology for good.

The third is to improve the penalty rules for illegal share reductions, adhere to the principle that penalties match the offence and that neither the innocent nor the guilty are wrongly treated, refine the determination standards, and crack down on illegal share reductions more precisely and effectively.

Lastly, Wu said CSRC will formulate and issue guidance on advance compensation in the securities market, clarify the applicable entities and implementation procedures, promote advance compensation in accordance with the law, quickly and efficiently, and better safeguard the lawful rights and interests of small and medium-sized investors.

He stressed the need to prioritize the safety and stability of the capital market. This includes closely tracking domestic and overseas market developments, strengthening risk assessment and policy tool reserves, and consolidating and improving market stabilization mechanisms.

Wu added that the CSRC will strengthen risk prevention for new businesses and remain highly vigilant against emerging risks, such as overseas leveraged products linked to individual A-share stocks.
 

CSRCyuan counter tradingREITsStock ConnectHong KongChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong shares edge lower by midday, Lenovo plunges 7.6 percent
FINANCE
24 mins ago
A Chinese flag flutters at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce building in Beijing, China June 4, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese official says economy resilient but recovery momentum remains weak
FINANCE
54 mins ago
HK shares fall as tech, financial weigh, chipmakers miss US AI rebound
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
China leaves loan rates steady for 17th consecutive month in October
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
China unveils financial support blueprint for Beijing, Shanghai, GBA tech innovation hubs
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaks at the Lujiazui Forum 2026 in Shanghai, China June 17, 2026. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang
China's securities regulator vows to prioritise market stability as global risks mount
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Julia Leung
Hong Kong regulator sees rise in listing of young growth firms
FINANCE
18 hours ago
An agent attends to a customer near a scale model of residential buildings at a property fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 12, 2024. REUTERS.
China's new home prices fall again as recovery remains elusive
PROPERTY
19 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China's economic growth picks up as exports boom, consumers balk
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Yuan hits 4-year high as strong GDP data tempers need for stimulus
FINANCE
19 hours ago
source: online
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
WORLD
23 hours ago
At least six hikers fall ill on Chung Yeung Festival holiday
NEWS
19 hours ago
logo
(Video) Dance the fray away: HK teen praised for defusing MTR outburst with a smile
SOCIAL BUZZ
18-10-2026 19:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.