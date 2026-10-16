Hong Kong shares close higher, Lenovo up 8 percent

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Hong Kong stocks gain by midday break
6 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks open higher
8 hours ago
HK's economy to grow by 4.1 percent his year, HKU says
15-10-2026 18:04 HKT
Hang Seng Index hovers at 24,000 points at close, Lenovo slumps 14pc
15-10-2026 16:47 HKT
Teacher-student duo named HK flag bearers for Asian Para Games
15-10-2026 16:23 HKT
CUHK co-hosts International AI Conference CogInfoCom debuts in HK
15-10-2026 13:17 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls below 24,000 mark by noon
15-10-2026 12:08 HKT
Hong Kong shares open lower, as US inflation boosts rate hike fears
15-10-2026 10:07 HKT
HK unlikely to be hit as Typhoon Champi gathers strength
15-10-2026 17:54 HKT
Second Guangzhou-Shenzhen high-speed rail to link HK as three routes weighed
15-10-2026 13:30 HKT
Man steals gold chain worth $70,000 from Tai Po jewelry store
14-10-2026 17:37 HKT