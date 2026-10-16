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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares close higher, Lenovo up 8 percent

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Friday, lifted by tech stocks.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 124 points, or 0.52 percent, to 24,186 points, with a full-day market turnover of HK$178.2 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.16 percent to 4,108 points.

Lenovo rebounded 8 percent at close after slumping 14 percent a day ago, marking the best performer among blue chips.

Developers Longfor (0960) and China Resources Land (1109) climbed 6.2 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

Tech heavyweight Alibaba (9988) gained 2.3 percent, while Tencent (0700) closed flat.

Kuaishou (1024) once jumped over 6 percent before closing 2.5 percent higher, as it released its latest video generation model Kling 4.0.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went up 0.95 percent to 3,742 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased 1.19 percent to 11,957 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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