Slender West Lake Culture and Tourism delays global offering, plans HK IPO

Jiangsu Slender West Lake Culture and Tourism said it has shelved its global offering and has proposed listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after considering various factors, including current market conditions.

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The company said the international underwriting agreement for the international offering will not be entered into, and therefore the Hong Kong underwriting agreement for the Hong Kong public offering will not become unconditional.

It thanked interested investors for their attention and support, as well as the positive feedback received during the global offering, and said it remains committed to completing the global offering and listing in due course.

Slender West Lake Cultural and Tourism had originally been scheduled to close its offering today, aiming to raise up to HK$227 million, with an offer price of HK$3.92 to HK$5.07 per share. The entry fee per 1,000 shares is HK$5,121.14.

