logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

New World expects to issue US$189 million of new notes after early debt exchange results

FINANCE
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
NWD. SING TAO
NWD. SING TAO

New World Development (0017) said on Thursday it expects to issue about US$189.1 million (HK$1.48 billion) in new secured notes due 2032 after receiving sufficient tenders during the early phase of its debt exchange offer, aimed at easing near-term repayment pressures.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here are some more details:

  • Last week, the Hong Kong property developer launched a debt exchange offer allowing bondholders to swap some notes due in 2027 and 2028 for new secured debt maturing in 2032.

  • The offer covered three US dollar-denominated note series with a combined outstanding principal amount of about US$991 million, including notes due in January 2027, June 2027 and February 2028.

  • The company said all notes tendered by the early deadline would be accepted in full without scaling - meaning it will buy back 100 percent of the bonds submitted by investors before the deadline.

  • Scaling is the reduction of investors' bond or share tenders when demand exceeds the company's maximum allocation limit.

  • Settlement of the early accepted notes is expected on October 20.

  • New World, one of Hong Kong's most indebted property developers, has been working to reduce debt, sell assets and strengthen liquidity as it grapples with tight credit conditions and a prolonged downturn in the city's property market.

Reuters

NWDNew World Developmentdebt exchangenote

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Tencent logo at the company's headquarters during a government?rganised media trip in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, April 17, 2026. REUTERS
Tencent markets dollar, dim sum bonds amid AI spending spree
FINANCE
13-10-2026 09:37 HKT
A logo of Tencent at an exhibition center during organized media tour in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, June 11, 2026. REUTERS
Tencent plans dollar, offshore yuan bond sale under note programme
FINANCE
12-10-2026 09:37 HKT
Alo Yoga’s first store in Greater China opened at K11 Musea at the end of last month and has been warmly received by both local residents and tourists, with queues at times extending all the way to the Avenue of Stars. NWD
New World K11 Musea mall records 40 percent sales growth in first half
PROPERTY
05-10-2026 12:08 HKT
A view shows the headquarters of New World Development at New World Tower, in Hong Kong, China September 27, 2024. REUTERS
Bain Capital considers investing in NWD as 11 SKIES return seen luring backers
FINANCE
02-10-2026 18:03 HKT
NWD ends 11 SKIES project contract with Airport Authority in April next year
NEWS
30-09-2026 22:11 HKT
Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC issues €3.75 bln senior unsecured notes
FINANCE
23-09-2026 10:20 HKT
Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui.
NWD in talks to offload 50pc stake in Hyatt Regency hotel to Singapore's UOL: Bloomberg
FINANCE
22-09-2026 14:56 HKT
NWD.
NWD to spin off Shanghai K11 assets for REIT listing, eyeing 3.82b yuan offering size
PROPERTY
21-09-2026 10:48 HKT
Shanghai Hong Kong New World Tower. NWD
New World proposes to spin off Shanghai tower for REIT listing in Shanghai
PROPERTY
17-09-2026 21:59 HKT
Pavilia Rosa.
Pavilia Rosa three-bedroom unit fetches HK$34.72m
PROPERTY
13-09-2026 16:09 HKT
(Online photo)
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
NEWS
16 hours ago
Reforms demanded to fix Hong Kong's severely oversubscribed public gyms
NEWS
23 hours ago
Family of UK tiger attack victim urges end to video sharing after Trump posts footage
WORLD
5 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.