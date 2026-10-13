Hong Kong shares end higher, lifted by banks

Hong Kong stocks reversed early losses and closed higher on Tuesday, as the gains in banks partly offset the sell-off in tech and chip stocks.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 74 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,345 points, with a full-day market turnover of HK$187.5 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.79 percent to 4,136 points.

Shares of banks gained. BOC Hong Kong (2388) jumped 3.3 percent, while HSBC (0005) and China Construction Bank (0939) went up 1.76 percent and 0.5 percent.

Casino operators outperformed the market, with Galaxy Entertainment (0027) and Sands China (1928) rising 3.5 percent and 3.4 percent.

However, Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) fell the most among blue chips, down 5.3 percent, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) decreased 1.16 percent.

Lenovo (9992) and JD.com (9618) also retreated 3.8 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent to 3,800 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dropped 0.25 percent to 12,353 points.