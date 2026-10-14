logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China producer inflation beats forecasts as commodity costs rise, CPI lags

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A welder works at the Auto Parts Alliance (China) factory in Guangdong, a Japanese company who supplies parts for Honda, 14 June 2003. AFP
A welder works at the Auto Parts Alliance (China) factory in Guangdong, a Japanese company who supplies parts for Honda, 14 June 2003. AFP

China's producer prices rose at their fastest pace in more than four years in September while consumer inflation edged up, as higher oil and commodities lifted factory-gate costs even as weak domestic demand kept broader price pressures contained.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The data suggests prices are revving up for manufacturers, but weak consumer demand continues to restrain inflation, reinforcing concerns that China still faces an uneven recovery driven more by exports than spending.

Household spending remains subdued and private-sector confidence fragile despite a series of stimulus measures, underscoring persistent weakness in domestic demand and broader economic imbalances.

The producer price index rose 5 percent from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics showed data on Wednesday, up from 3.8 percent in August and beating the estimated 4.5 percent rise in a Reuters poll. That marks the fastest pace of factory-gate inflation since June 2022.

Higher oil and commodity prices, driven by transport disruptions, adverse weather and geopolitical tensions, have increased cost pressures for manufacturers, though sluggish demand has limited the pass-through to consumers.

The consumer price index (CPI) gained 0.9 percent year-on-year, compared with a 0.8 percent increase in August, and came in below economists' forecast for a 1 percent rise.

Month-on-month, CPI ticked up 0.2 percent, versus expectations for a 0.3 percent gain and a 0.4 percent increase in August.

While consumer prices showed signs of firming, price growth remains muted, suggesting households are still cautious about spending.

Beijing has stepped up support for the economy, approving an additional 550 billion yuan (HK$645.01 billion) in unused local government bond quota for infrastructure and other spending, adding to measures such as mortgage subsidies.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 1 percent on year, unchanged from August.

Reuters

PPICPIinflationspendingcore inflation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
New York Federal Reserve John Williams speaks to the Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S., September 4, 2025. REUTERS
Fed's Williams sees no need for rate hike in 2027, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore June 28, 2017. Picture taken June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Singapore keeps monetary policy unchanged, surprising analysts
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks prior to giving a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2026. REUTERS
Fed's Waller: More hikes needed, but there is 'flexibility' about the pace
FINANCE
08-10-2026 17:30 HKT
During the National Day Golden Week, K11 Musea recorded strong footfall and notable growth in tourist spending. New World
Tourist spending at K11 Musea mall jumps 26 percent during Golden Week: New World
PROPERTY
07-10-2026 17:44 HKT
Widening HKD-USD rate gap pushes HKD towards 7.8500 weak-side CU: HKMA
FINANCE
06-10-2026 20:47 HKT
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
BOJ chief calls for more focus on anchoring inflation around target
FINANCE
06-10-2026 19:50 HKT
BOJ's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
BOJ may signal underlying inflation has hit 2 percent goal, sources say
FINANCE
06-10-2026 13:33 HKT
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook speaks with an attendee at the Oakland Tech Week in Oakland, California, US, September 28, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Ann Saphir
AI, inflation push as top risks for 2027, Fed governor Lisa Cook says
FINANCE
02-10-2026 10:43 HKT
People walk at a shopping area of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Japan September core inflation hits 10-month high, signal further rate hikes
FINANCE
02-10-2026 10:24 HKT
US inflation rises less than expected in August; consumer spending surges
FINANCE
30-09-2026 21:17 HKT
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
13-10-2026 01:21 HKT
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
8 hours ago
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.