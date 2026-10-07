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PROPERTY

Tourist spending at K11 Musea mall jumps 26 percent during Golden Week: New World

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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During the National Day Golden Week, K11 Musea recorded strong footfall and notable growth in tourist spending. New World
During the National Day Golden Week, K11 Musea recorded strong footfall and notable growth in tourist spending. New World

New World Development (0017) said tourist spending at its flagship K11 Musea complex rose 26 percent year-on-year during the National Day Golden Week holiday, driven by brand upgrades and strong demand in luxury and sportswear.

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Footfall at the harbourfront cultural-retail mall also rose 12 percent from a year earlier to a fresh record for the period, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Athleisure recorded the fastest growth among retail segments at the mall, with member spending jumping 279 percent year-on-year, the developer said. 

The surge followed store debuts in the third quarter, including the first Greater China flagship for US brand Alo Yoga, a specialty store for French running label Hoka, and a mountaineering concept boutique by outdoor gear maker Kailas.

Sales of international luxury brands to mall members rose 75 percent year-on-year, supported by recent openings from Prada (1913), Miu Miu, and Max Mara, while jewellery and watches remained the primary sales driver, generating single transactions as high as nearly HK$2 million.

The fashion category also recorded a 25 percent rise, reflecting continued strong spending appetite among high-spending consumers at the mall, New World said.

The K11 segment recorded 9 percent year-on-year growth in the year ended June, while K11 Musea achieved record-high sales, said Echo Huang Shaomei, executive director and chief executive of New World.

Huang added that the developer will continue its brand upgrade program into the fourth quarter with additional international tenant openings aimed at broadening its high-net-worth customer base.

Dine-in restaurant sales at K11 Musea also rose 10 percent over the holiday, bolstered partly by full bookings at harbour-view venues during the city's October 1 National Day fireworks display, New World said.

 

K11 MuseatouristspendingNew World

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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