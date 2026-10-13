HK securities regulator notes progress in sponsors' work, urges sustained vigilance

Workloads and capacity constraints among Hong Kong initial public offering sponsors have eased this year, the city's securities watchdog said on Tuesday, while warning gatekeepers to guard against opaque financing schemes and artificially inflated demand.

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In a regulatory circular, the Securities and Futures Commission reported measurable operational progress across the sponsor industry following regulatory scrutiny initiated in January, noting that constructive steps had been taken to resolve resource bottlenecks.

The number of overstretched signing principals and resource-strained sponsor firms both dropped by 78 percent between January and September, the SFC said. Sponsor work also became more broadly distributed across the market, with the share of active pipeline applications handled by the five most active sponsors falling to 65 percent in September from 77 percent in January.

The regulator supported the industry's efforts by expediting approvals for new signing principals, which surged 65 percent year-on-year over the eight months.

However, the watchdog stressed that deficiencies persisted and quality control remains under tight scrutiny. The SFC suspended the vetting process for 65 listing applications between January and September and issued formal written inquiries to 11 sponsors over questionable business substance and deficient due diligence.

The SFC also flagged serious concerns over dubious arrangements in certain IPOs, where listing applicants allegedly provided undisclosed subscription funds or guaranteed returns to designated investors or connected parties. Such practices distort market demand, impair fair price discovery, and expose the public to manipulative post-listing trading, the regulator said.

Gatekeepers—including sponsors, overall coordinators, and capital market intermediaries—were instructed to watch for red flags, such as substantial prepayments, loans, or fund flows shortly before or after listing that benefit IPO investors, as well as structures that conceal ultimate investor identities.

"The market progress made since January is welcome—improved sponsor capacity and management oversight would strengthen the foundation for rigorous gatekeeping and quality listings," SFC chief executive Julia Leung Fund-yee said in the statement. "At the same time, intermediaries must remain alert to the warning signs associated with questionable arrangements, and challenge anything that does not add up. The SFC will not hesitate to act against the few bad actors."