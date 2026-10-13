logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK securities regulator notes progress in sponsors' work, urges sustained vigilance

FINANCE
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Workloads and capacity constraints among Hong Kong initial public offering sponsors have eased this year, the city's securities watchdog said on Tuesday, while warning gatekeepers to guard against opaque financing schemes and artificially inflated demand.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a regulatory circular, the Securities and Futures Commission reported measurable operational progress across the sponsor industry following regulatory scrutiny initiated in January, noting that constructive steps had been taken to resolve resource bottlenecks.

The number of overstretched signing principals and resource-strained sponsor firms both dropped by 78 percent between January and September, the SFC said. Sponsor work also became more broadly distributed across the market, with the share of active pipeline applications handled by the five most active sponsors falling to 65 percent in September from 77 percent in January.

The regulator supported the industry's efforts by expediting approvals for new signing principals, which surged 65 percent year-on-year over the eight months.

However, the watchdog stressed that deficiencies persisted and quality control remains under tight scrutiny. The SFC suspended the vetting process for 65 listing applications between January and September and issued formal written inquiries to 11 sponsors over questionable business substance and deficient due diligence.

The SFC also flagged serious concerns over dubious arrangements in certain IPOs, where listing applicants allegedly provided undisclosed subscription funds or guaranteed returns to designated investors or connected parties. Such practices distort market demand, impair fair price discovery, and expose the public to manipulative post-listing trading, the regulator said.

Gatekeepers—including sponsors, overall coordinators, and capital market intermediaries—were instructed to watch for red flags, such as substantial prepayments, loans, or fund flows shortly before or after listing that benefit IPO investors, as well as structures that conceal ultimate investor identities.

"The market progress made since January is welcome—improved sponsor capacity and management oversight would strengthen the foundation for rigorous gatekeeping and quality listings," SFC chief executive Julia Leung Fund-yee said in the statement. "At the same time, intermediaries must remain alert to the warning signs associated with questionable arrangements, and challenge anything that does not add up. The SFC will not hesitate to act against the few bad actors."

 

SFCsponsorsIPOregulator

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK's SFC cracks down on suspected IPO-rigging syndicates with $4.6b frozen after ChaPanda trading halt
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Paul Chan. Photo from Information Services Department.
Hong Kong's value goes beyond red-hot IPO market: Paul Chan
FINANCE
4 hours ago
ChaPanda.
SFC orders ChaPanda operator to suspend trading
FINANCE
11 hours ago
HK's securities watchdog to strengthen tools to tackle IPO-related, other corporate misconduct
FINANCE
12-10-2026 20:24 HKT
Computershare, Tricor named first paperless service providers as SFC clears six registrars
Computershare, Tricor named first paperless service providers as SFC clears six registrars
FINANCE
12-10-2026 20:07 HKT
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Moonshot execs in talks to settle dispute with shareholder ahead of planned IPO, people say
FINANCE
12-10-2026 10:30 HKT
The NVIDIA logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia-backed Firmus scraps US$5 billion Australia IPO amid growing AI scrutiny
FINANCE
09-10-2026 16:05 HKT
Julia Leung
HKEX to discuss extending trading hours with the market in Q4: Julia Leung
FINANCE
09-10-2026 11:59 HKT
Sanegene Bio
Sanegene Bio is said to eye Hong Kong IPO next year
FINANCE
08-10-2026 20:03 HKT
AFRC, SFC and HKEX join forces to address disclaimers of opinion solely relating to going concern
FINANCE
08-10-2026 17:34 HKT
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
20 hours ago
Indonesian helper in Kai Tak murder case worked 3 years with only half-day off a week in cramped flat
NEWS
19 hours ago
Two firms seeking imported dishwashers banned after failing to hire local applicants
NEWS
12-10-2026 17:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.