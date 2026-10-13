SmarTone chief Fiona Lau resigns, board loses sole female director

SmarTone Telecommunications (0315) announced on Tuesday that Fiona Lau Yeuk-hung has tendered her resignation as executive director and chief executive officer to pursue other career opportunities, effective Wednesday.

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Lau will also cease to act as a member of the board supervisory committee, authorized representative, and process agent.

SmarTone is currently searching for a suitable candidate for the top job. In the interim, Allen Fung Yuk-lun, deputy chairman and executive director, together with the senior management team, will assume Lau’s responsibilities and lead the telecom operator. Executive director Stephen Chau Kam-kun has been appointed as authorized representative and process agent.

Lau’s departure leaves no female representation on SmarTone’s board, resulting in a non-compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's listing rules regarding gender diversity. The company stated it will use all reasonable endeavors to appoint member(s) to the board to restore compliance within the mandatory three-month window.