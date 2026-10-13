Hong Kong stocks fall by noon

Hong Kong shares fell by the midday break on Tuesday amid the sell-off of tech and chip stocks.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index went down 95 points, or 0.39 percent, to 24,176 points by noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$101.7 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased by 1.54 percent to 4,105 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index slid 0.27 percent to 3,787 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index declined 0.78 percent to 12,288 points.