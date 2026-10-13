China smartphone shipments fall for sixth straight quarter - IDC

China's third-quarter smartphone shipments fell 15.4 percent from a year earlier to 57.9 million units, research firm IDC said on Tuesday.

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Huawei was the only major vendor to post double-digit growth.

The firm shipped 12.2 million units and led the market with a 21 percent share, IDC data showed. Apple was second with 17.8 percent, though its shipments in China fell 4.3 percent.

Chinese rivals Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi (1810) saw shipment declines of 17.6 percent, 24.9 percent and 20.4 percent, respectively.

The decline comes amid weak consumer spending in China. Over the past few quarters, phone makers have also been hit by rising prices for memory chips and other components.

Vendors have been passing higher costs on to consumers, pushing up retail prices even as shipments shrink, said Arthur Guo, a senior analyst at IDC.

IDC said Huawei's broad product lineup and relatively modest price increases helped it extend its run this year. Apple's new iPhones sold better than expected, but having fewer models this year weighed on its shipments.

Honor was the only leading brand whose shipments grew from the previous quarter, which IDC said suggested a possible rebound.

Reuters