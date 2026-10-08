logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Huawei vehicle Zunjie V800 brakes snap in test, sending manufacturer’s shares down 10pc

FINANCE
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The JAC logo is seen on a displayed pickup truck during a media tour at the Chinese automaker JAC Motors plant in Ciudad Sahagun
The JAC logo is seen on a displayed pickup truck during a media tour at the Chinese automaker JAC Motors plant in Ciudad Sahagun

Huawei’s joint electric vehicle project with JAC Motors suffered a major quality scare after brake pedals on an ultra-luxury Zunjie V800 snapped during safety tests, sending shares of the automaker plunging by the 10.01 percent daily limit on Thursday and wiping out 6.2 billion yuan (HK$7.26 billion) in market capitalization.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The quality scare surfaced after mainland automotive platform Dongchedi conducted real-world emergency braking tests on three brand-new units of the Zunjie V800—a model jointly created by Huawei's Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance and JAC Motors. In every instance, the brake pedal brackets reportedly snapped, with the locations and patterns of the fractures being remarkably similar.

Once the pedal snapped and fell off, the vehicle's foot brake became completely unresponsive, leaving the driver to rely solely on the parking gear for emergency deceleration. This dramatically extended the stopping distance from a normal length of around 38 meters to approximately 140 meters.

Following the viral test results, shares of JAC Motors closed down 10.01 percent at 24.72 yuan.

JAC Motors responded to mainland media that they are monitoring the situation, while Huawei has yet to issue a response. Prior to the incident, JAC Motors' stock had surged by over 42 percent between September 11 and 30.

 

Huawei Zunjie V800 JAC JAC Motors EV Dongchedi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Huawei is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Huawei agrees to a multi-year patent licensing deal with Qualcomm
INNOVATION
05-10-2026 14:18 HKT
The logo of Huawei is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs
INNOVATION
01-10-2026 15:10 HKT
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
DeepSeek to use more domestic chips like Huawei for AI training
INNOVATION
22-09-2026 17:16 HKT
Huawei's Xu says Chinese AI not powerful enough yet to see frontier risks
INNOVATION
17-09-2026 19:38 HKT
The logo of Huawei is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
China's Huawei to launch two new AI chips in 2027
INNOVATION
17-09-2026 10:51 HKT
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP A logo of Huawei is seen during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 6, 2023.
China's Huawei forecasts billions of agents will dominate AI traffic by 2035
INNOVATION
16-09-2026 20:56 HKT
Attendees listen as lawyer for the Department of Justice Taylor Stout (not seen) makes opening statements at the start of the bank fraud trial against China's Huawei Technologies in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 9, 2026 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
US trial against China's Huawei opens with prosecutor calling the company a criminal enterprise
CHINA
10-09-2026 16:47 HKT
A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China's AI chipmakers raise prices as high-bandwidth memory shortage bites
FINANCE
10-09-2026 14:47 HKT
The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Huawei heads to trial in US over its business dealings in Iran
CHINA
08-09-2026 19:19 HKT
Huawei AI processor chipsets are pictured at an exhibition in Bangkok,Thailand, 2019. REUTERS
Malaysia eyes Huawei AI chips despite US warning: Bloomberg
FINANCE
07-09-2026 20:16 HKT
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
07-10-2026 17:02 HKT
Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested
NEWS
17 hours ago
Parents arrested after the Tuen Mun girl seen carrying bags of beer
NEWS
07-10-2026 17:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.