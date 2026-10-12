Computershare, Tricor named first paperless service providers as SFC clears six registrars

The Securities and Futures Commission approved six companies as approved securities registrars on Monday, effective November 16, 2026, when the uncertificated securities market regime officially takes effect.

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Among the approved registrars, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services and Tricor Investor Services have become the first share registrars qualified to offer USM-specific services, including converting paper share certificates into digital form and operating electronic title transfer systems.

The remaining four approved firms, including Boardroom Share Registrars (HK), Computershare Investor Services, Hongkong Managers and Secretaries, and Union Registrars, will continue providing their existing share registry services. The regulator said additional applications for paperless operations will be reviewed in due course.

Under the new digital regime, all listed issuers of eligible securities, including equities, depositary receipts, and Real Estate Investment Trusts, must retain an approved registrar at all times to maintain their holder registers. New listing applicants coming to the market after November 16 must appoint a registrar qualified for paperless operations.

Meanwhile, listed securities constituted under the laws of Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Mainland China, or Hong Kong must participate in the USM regime within five years.