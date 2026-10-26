logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

SFC approves world's first secondary trading of tokenized public funds

FINANCE
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
SFC
SFC

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has approved the world's first secondary trading of tokenized public funds on an SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Secondary trading for two SFC-authorised tokenized money market funds — the ChinaAMC HKD Digital Money Market Fund and ChinaAMC USD Digital Money Market Fund — went live around the clock on Monday, SFC said.

The regulator has introduced a new regulatory framework in April 2026 to pilot such trades, laying down rules and safeguards for these secondary transactions covering trading channel operation, fair pricing, liquidity provision and disclosure.

The interaction between tokenized funds and tokenized money on digital rails can enable faster trade settlement and greater asset mobility. Investors could sell their tokenized assets on VATPs round-the-clock and instantly move sale proceeds elsewhere for other investment opportunities and use cases, which would further boost the utility of Hong Kong's growing tokenized ecosystem, it said.

Elisa Ng Ka-li, executive director of investment products at SFC, said this marks an important milestone in the SFC's push to advance Hong Kong's digital asset development. It puts the regulatory framework through its paces and adds a critical building block – 24/7 trading capability – to the city's evolving tokenization ecosystem. 

"We will continue to strengthen Hong Kong's position as a pioneer in tokenization by facilitating responsible innovation while safeguarding investors," she added.

While the first batch of products focuses on tokenized money market funds, the watchdog will closely monitor trading activities and consider broadening the product scope over time, subject to market developments and operational experience, it added.

 

Frank Feng

SFCdigital assettokenization

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
SFC commences MMT proceedings against Taste•Gourmet's top executives and associates over share-price manipulation
FINANCE
22-10-2026 20:42 HKT
Julia Leung
Hong Kong regulator sees rise in listing of young growth firms
FINANCE
19-10-2026 17:35 HKT
HK securities regulator notes progress in sponsors' work, urges sustained vigilance
FINANCE
13-10-2026 20:53 HKT
HK's SFC cracks down on suspected IPO-rigging syndicates with $4.6b frozen after ChaPanda trading halt
FINANCE
13-10-2026 17:35 HKT
ChaPanda.
SFC orders ChaPanda operator to suspend trading
FINANCE
13-10-2026 10:17 HKT
HK's securities watchdog to strengthen tools to tackle IPO-related, other corporate misconduct
FINANCE
12-10-2026 20:24 HKT
Computershare, Tricor named first paperless service providers as SFC clears six registrars
Computershare, Tricor named first paperless service providers as SFC clears six registrars
FINANCE
12-10-2026 20:07 HKT
Julia Leung
HKEX to discuss extending trading hours with the market in Q4: Julia Leung
FINANCE
09-10-2026 11:59 HKT
AFRC, SFC and HKEX join forces to address disclaimers of opinion solely relating to going concern
FINANCE
08-10-2026 17:34 HKT
SFC
SFC to implement enhancements to HK retail fund regime code in Nov
FINANCE
07-10-2026 19:35 HKT
Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
FINANCE
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
More than 1,500 riders injured or killed in first nine months, says Transport Department
NEWS
21 hours ago
Resale prices of 2TB iPhone Duo hit $33,000 amid scarce supply
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.