logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US 30-year bond yield hits fresh 24-year high

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS

The US 30-year bond yield hit a fresh 24 year high on Wednesday, as a selloff in world bond markets resumed a day after getting some respite from worries over higher inflation and government debt loads.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 30-year yield briefly touched 5.7041 percent ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes later in the day. 

Global yields resumed their climb, reversing some of the relief felt in the previous session, as inflation and fiscal worries weighed and oil prices rose again. Brent crude futures were last up over 1 percent on the day at around US$101.54 a barrel.

Traders also awaited a 10-year Treasury bond auction later in the day and a 30-year auction on Thursday, the next test of appetite for US bonds.

Reuters


 

USyieldbondtreasury

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens lower as bond yields and oil rebound; Fed minutes in focus
FINANCE
39 mins ago
More MPF members choose DIS funds as market jitters, US funds surpass HK
FINANCE
1 hour ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during a visit to Kim Il Sung University to mark the 80th anniversary of its founding, in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 30, 2026, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
WORLD
5 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo
France does not need ECB help at present, says Bank of France head
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Photo by IGOR IVANKO / AFP A woman leaves the grounds of the headquarters of Russia's consumer and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor in Moscow on October 5, 2026.
Trump to speak to Putin on plague as US, UN urge transparency
WORLD
9 hours ago
A China Shipping container at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
US trade balance sinks deeper into the red as imports hit record high despite tariffs
FINANCE
11 hours ago
US Vice President JD Vance is interviewed by Reuters reporter Jacob Bogage before a campaign rally at Fairbanks International Airport in Fairbanks, Alaska, US, October 5, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
In interview, US Vice President Vance says Iran must cut enrichment to end war
WORLD
13 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
S&P 500 hits intraday record high as AI rally continues
FINANCE
06-10-2026 21:42 HKT
Widening HKD-USD rate gap pushes HKD towards 7.8500 weak-side CU: HKMA
FINANCE
06-10-2026 20:47 HKT
Students walk past Wilson Library on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 20, 2018. Picture taken on September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Grappling with 'homework scams,' US universities shun AI detectors
WORLD
06-10-2026 11:15 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. dollar and Euro notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. REUTERS
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
FINANCE
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.