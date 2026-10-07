Norway plans to spend US$63.6 billion from wealth fund in 2027

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Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians, diplomats
30-09-2026 09:45 HKT
Pictet's global multi-asset fund triples to US$5 billion on China inflows
15-09-2026 14:35 HKT
With large crowds expected, Norway to lay King Harald to rest
09-09-2026 10:28 HKT
Global bond rout deepens as Japan yield hits key threshold
01-09-2026 16:10 HKT
Europe's monarchs, world leaders mourn Norway's King Harald
29-08-2026 18:15 HKT
Norway's new Queen Mette-Marit, a fairytale beset by woe
28-08-2026 19:24 HKT
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT